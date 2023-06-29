CEOs & Prominent SMB Entrepreneurs Share Their Inspirational Stories in New TriNet Original Series "Leading with Passion"

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Calif., June 29, 2023

Harvard University's Pamela Rucker Hosts Series
Now Available on TriNet RISE

DUBLIN, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the launch of its new interview series "Leading with Passion" hosted by Pamela Rucker, Instructor of Professional Development Programs at Harvard University. Each of the seven, 40-minute episode features in-depth discussions between Rucker and innovative CEOs and entrepreneurs who have utilized their unique business expertise to improve people's lives and make a difference.

TriNet_Group_Leading_with_Passion_Series.jpg

"Today's entrepreneurs are operating in an endless cycle of economic turbulence and uncertainty. Leading with Passion features an amazing group of individuals whose incredible stories of perseverance will inspire and assist business," said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall.

The premiere episode, now available on TriNet RISE, features Radha Basu, CEO and founder of iMerit Technology Services, a data annotation and enrichment company, and TriNet customer. The interview will focus on Basu's challenging journey of overcoming being a female at an all-boys school in India and the path that has led to her success as a true pioneer in the field of AI technology.

Additional episodes will be released biweekly with the leaders of businesses, all of which are TriNet customers including Rich Bulger, CEO of RecirQ; Greg Curhan, Partner, FLG; Ben Weintraub, CEO, Board Member and Co-Founder, Kajeet; Chris Moustakas, President and CEO of DevonWay; and Analisa Goodin, CEO and Founder of Catch+Release.

Pamela Rucker's expertise around leadership, strategy and digital innovation will bring inspiration to the series focused on passion and leadership. Rucker brings more than 25 years of experience of helping executives understand their business drivers, and to develop solutions that increase their bottom line. She has worked in diverse industries, and her expertise and leadership philosophy have been instrumental in providing solutions that add significant value to corporate profitability.

Rucker has been a featured speaker at CIO events in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Leveraging her practical experience, she's provided executive education for numerous Fortune 500 firms, and has coached leaders at some of the world's most recognizable brands and leading academic institutions, including Microsoft, NBC, Kaiser, Federal Reserve, Cisco, and Chevron. Rucker chairs the Technology Advisory Council for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and serves as CIO Advisor for the CIO Executive Council.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross

TriNet

TriNet

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=SF46942&sd=2023-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceos--prominent-smb-entrepreneurs-share-their-inspirational-stories-in-new-trinet-original-series-leading-with-passion-301867524.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF46942&Transmission_Id=202306291615PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF46942&DateId=20230629
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.