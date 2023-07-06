Tricon Prices $416 Million Securitization at Weighted Average Yield of 5.86%, Further Reducing Floating Rate Debt

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) (“Tricon” or the “Company”), an owner and operator of single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family rental apartments in Canada, announced today that it has priced its 2023-SFR1 securitization transaction.

The transaction, involving the issuance and sale of 5 offered classes of fixed-rate certificates with a total face amount of $416.4 million, was priced at a weighted average yield of approximately 5.86% with a term to maturity of approximately 5 years. The transaction reflected strong demand, with subscriptions of 3.5x the offered amount and participation from 26 investors, including four new to Tricon. The transaction proceeds represent 57% of the value of the securitized portfolio which includes 2,116 single-family rental properties within the SFR JV-2 investment vehicle (“SFR JV-2”). The transaction is expected to close on or about July 11, 2023.

The 5.86% weighted average yield represents an attractive cost of financing that is in line with Tricon’s acquisition cap rates for single-family rental homes in the current market environment. The proceeds of the transaction will be used to repay floating rate debt that was temporarily used to fund acquisitions within SFR JV-2, thereby reducing the Company’s floating rate debt exposure by approximately 500 basis points to 21% of total debt from 26% in Q1/231.

The offering of certificates is being made through Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as sole structuring agent, joint bookrunner, and co-lead manager, BofA Securities, Inc. as joint bookrunner and co-lead manager, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. as joint bookrunner and co-lead manager, Mizuho Securities USA LLC as joint bookrunner and co-lead manager and RBC Capital Markets, LLC as joint bookrunner and co-lead manager. The various classes of offered certificates have been rated on a preliminary basis by Moody’s Investors Service and Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

About Tricon Residential Inc.

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon’s culture and business philosophy. We provide high-quality rental housing options for families across the United States and Canada through our technology enabled operating platform and dedicated on-the-ground operating teams. Our development programs are also delivering thousands of new rental homes and apartments as part of our commitment to help solve the housing supply shortage. At Tricon, we imagine a world where housing unlocks life’s potential. For more information, visit www.triconresidential.com.

* * * *

Certain statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These forward-looking statements include the anticipated completion and pricing of any securitization transaction, the availability or anticipated use of any surplus transaction proceeds, and the resultant impact on the Company’s debt profile. Such statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements and, accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include Tricon’s ability to execute the securitization transaction upon terms acceptable to the Company. Although management believes that it has a reasonable basis for the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements, actual results may differ from those suggested by the forward-looking statements for various reasons including but not limited to the assumptions, risks and uncertainties described above. These forward-looking statements reflect current expectations of the Company as at the date of this news release and speak only as at the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law.

The certificates will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The certificates will be offered and sold in the United States in accordance with Rule 144A. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the certificates in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction.

1 Reflects Tricon’s proportionate debt balance.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230629129772r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629129772/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.