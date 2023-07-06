JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced it has expanded its presence in the transatlantic market to continental Europe with new, nonstop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) taking off today. Paris is the largest market JetBlue did not already serve from New York and is among the most requested destinations from the airline’s customer base.

With daily flights connecting New York to Paris, the successful routes between the U.S. and London, and service to Amsterdam coming later this summer, JetBlue plays a unique role in disrupting high-fare legacy carriers that have dominated transatlantic routes for decades. Additionally, JetBlue plans to launch service between Boston and Paris in 2024.

“JetBlue’s arrival into Paris is poised to disrupt the market once again with our award-winning service and low fares, bringing a fresh and innovative choice in transatlantic flying to a new European audience,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “We look forward to continuing to prove that customers don’t have to compromise great service for a low fare. We are excited to bring our highly acclaimed Mint and Core onboard service to both business and leisure customers traveling to and from Paris.”

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Paris (CDG)

Daily service starting June 29, 2023 (Eastbound) & June 30 (Westbound)

*all times local JFK - CDG Flight #1407 CDG - JFK Flight #1408 5:09 p.m. - 6:55 a.m. (+1) 8:55 a.m. – 11:51 a.m.

Flights will operate daily on JetBlue’s Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft with 24 redesigned Mint Suite® seats, 114 core seats and the sleek and spacious Airspace cabin interior. The A321 – offering the range of a wide-body but with the economics of a single-aisle aircraft — will allow JetBlue to effectively disrupt the market with the airline’s award-winning service and low fares on flights between the U.S. and Paris.

Réservez mieux avec JetBlue | Book Better with JetBlue

To celebrate the launch of new service to Paris, seats are on sale today with low fares for U.S.-originating travelers starting at $499 roundtrip for the airline’s award-winning core experience and starting at $2,499 for JetBlue’s premium Mint experience. France-originating travelers can enjoy special introductory roundtrip fares starting at €399 ($449) for core and €1,599 ($1,799) for Mint available on jetblue.com (a).

Customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find our best and lowest fares, and enjoy additional benefits including access to all of JetBlue’s fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third-parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More® Space; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue’s customer service channels; and more.

Bienvenue, Charles de Gaulle | Welcome, Charles de Gaulle

Located just 16 miles northeast of Paris, Charles de Gaulle airport is Europe’s second busiest international airport, serving more than 76 million travelers in 2019. JetBlue’s presence at Charles de Gaulle gives the U.S.-based travel provider visibility at an iconic global hub to build a new base of travelers in France and beyond.

“This special occasion marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to offer the best connectivity to travelers worldwide, especially in North American markets. I salute the collective mobilization of the Paris-CDG airport community to support the first steps of JetBlue, who we thank deeply for choosing the ADP Group for its new European route from New York,” said Régis Lacote, Managing Director Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport.

JetBlue will operate from Terminal 2B, which offers travelers a modern airport experience with dozens of shops, restaurants and easy access to a variety of convenient ground transportation options into the heart of Paris and other French regions.

Le Service et l’engagement de JetBlue en Matière de Développement Durable | JetBlue’s Service and Commitment to Sustainability

JetBlue’s entrance into Paris will introduce a new era of customer-focused, low-fare travel for leisure and business travelers. The airline is currently the sixth largest airline in the U.S. and is known for having the most legroom in coach (b), live television and on-demand entertainment on every seatback, free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet (c), complimentary snacks and soft drinks and great customer service.

JetBlue’s dedication to the communities it serves is exemplified by its industry leading climate commitments, including a goal to reach net zero by 2040, ten years ahead of broader industry goals, as well as adoption of a recently-approved science-based target to effectively cut aircraft emissions in half by 2035 from 2019 levels. With six sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) agreements in the U.S., the airline continues to work toward a more sustainable future of flight and explore additional SAF opportunities in its European destinations.

L'Expérience JetBlue |The JetBlue Experience

The airline’s Mint premium experience – which first raised the bar on transcontinental travel in the U.S. and was reimagined for transatlantic flying – offers customers a fresh choice when flying between the U.S. and Europe. JetBlue Mint features 24 fully lie-flat private suites with a sliding door – including two Mint Studio® seats – and a custom-designed seat cushion developed by innovative mattress company Tuft & Needle. Its proprietary T&N Adaptive® foam with a breathable cover creates a cool and comfortable sleep experience unlike anything in the sky. Mint also boasts countless intuitive design touches that help every customer feel at home in the air. JetBlue has also introduced its latest innovation – the stunning Mint Studio – offering even more space in a premium experience.

JetBlue’s industry-leading core experience was also reinvented for transatlantic flying and offers a new level of service to customers who generally fly “coach” but still want a great experience at an attractive fare. With just 114 core seats – including 24 Even More® Space Seats – customers enjoy a boutique-style experience no matter where they sit. All of the comforts JetBlue customers have come to expect are enhanced by the airline’s partnership with New York-based restaurant group Dig, to bring its signature build-your-own dining concept to tray tables at 35,000 feet – JetBlue’s complimentary meal in core. Core customers also enjoy a free selection of soft drinks, coffee, tea, beer, wine and liquor. The A321LR features new extra-large overhead bins, and all customers, regardless of fare type, may bring one carry-on, space permitting, and one personal item.

Customers in both core and Mint stay connected throughout the flight with unlimited, free high-speed wi-fi on every plane. Additionally, customers have access to a curated selection of live TV channels – focused on news and sports – and an extensive library of seatback entertainment, allowing customers to have a multiple screen experience onboard – just like they do at home.

For more details on JetBlue’s service to and from Europe, visit: https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us/uk-and-europe.

À Propos de JetBlue | About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue, known for its low fares and great service, carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada, the United Kingdom and France. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

