Amtech Systems, Inc. ("Amtech") (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power, analog and discrete devices, and electronic assemblies and modules focusing on enabling technologies for electric vehicles (EV) and clean technology (CleanTech) applications, today announced management’s participation in the 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023, being held Wednesday, July 12th at the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco, CA.

The presentation material utilized during the CEO Investor Summit will be made accessible on the events page of the Company’s website at https://www.amtechsystems.com/investors/investor-presentations.

About the 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023

The CEO Investor Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 13 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 13 management teams collectively hosting the 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Amtech Systems (ASYS), Axcelis (ACLS), Cohu, Inc. (COHU), Everspin Technologies (MRAM), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Magnachip Semiconductor (MX), nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR), and SkyWater Technology (SKYT). Jefferies, Stifel and TD Cowen are sponsors of the conference.

Attendance at the CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is June 30, 2023.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing, wafer cleaning, chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) technology, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power, electronic assemblies and modules focusing on enabling technologies for electric vehicles (EV) and clean technology (CleanTech) applications. We sell process equipment and services to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, sensors and analog devices leveraging our strength in core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Entrepix, Inc., Bruce Technologies™, PR Hoffman™ and Intersurface Dynamics, Inc.

