PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced Pinkerton Academy in Derry, New Hampshire renewed PowerSchool Naviance CCLR, part of the PowerSchool Workforce Development Cloud, to support the institution’s college, career, and life readiness initiative and meet new state compliance requirements. Through Naviance, Pinkerton Academy helps students uncover their strengths and interests, navigate college choices, and explore the array of postsecondary career options available to them.

“We've seen story-after-story of students over the years using Naviance to document their career maturity over time, including students making significant changes in their personal career plans based upon the interest assessment results provided through the platform,” said Douglas Cullen, Manager of Career Services, Pinkerton Academy. “Based on the positive track record of Naviance, ensuring this solution is available to our students and staff moving forward will be one of our top priorities — especially our freshmen, to assure we’re adhering to state career assessment mandates, as part of new legislation.”

Prior to implementing Naviance in 2016, Pinkerton Academy managed its CCLR program through multiple technology solutions and manually tracked students’ postsecondary career planning progress. Pinkerton realized that using these disconnected solutions to manage its CCLR program caused more operational friction for both students and staff. To remedy this, Pinkerton implemented Naviance to consolidate and simplify its overall postsecondary career planning initiatives so they would be more accessible for all users.

Among Naviance’s features, Pinkerton credited the Career Interest Profiler as one of its most helpful solutions for students in identifying potential postsecondary career paths. Additionally, Pinkerton Academy noted that once fully implemented and adopted, they anticipate that Naviance’s work-based learning feature will help students develop deeper connections within the community.

Naviance’s CCLR platform helps more than 10 million students in the U.S. discover their strengths and interests to find their best-fit path after high school. Through the platform’s unified interface, students can search for colleges aligning with their specific interests, take career assessments, explore and plan for careers, and participate in career-connected education such as work-based learning.

Founded in 1814 in Derry, New Hampshire, Pinkerton Academy is the largest independent high school in the United States and serves as the high school of record for the towns of Auburn, Candia, Chester, Derry, Hampstead, and Hooksett, NH. Approximately 3,200 students attend the Academy, and the school's staff includes 530 employees. Pinkerton is a private, non-profit corporation. A Head of School governs the school under the direction of an eighteen-member Board of Trustees. Courtesy, respect, and responsibility, tenets of the Pinkerton community, guide its mission to provide a safe and welcoming environment that prepares all students for success in a changing world. Pinkerton seeks to fulfill its vision where all students become critical thinkers, effective communicators, and respectful, contributing members of society. Learn more at www.pinkertonacademy.org.

For more information about PowerSchool Naviance CCLR, visit https://www.powerschool.com/classroom/naviance/.

