HAMILTON, N.J., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) invites participation in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance during its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Event:Earnings Conference Call – Second Quarter 2023
When:Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Access:Conference Call Dial-In:(888) 330-3273 (toll free)
Conference Call Access Code:7660423

Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew L. Hibshman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Peter J. Cahill, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer will provide an overview of second quarter 2023 results. The management presentation typically lasts approximately fifteen to thirty minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. The Company’s second quarter results will be released after the market closes on July 26, 2023 and will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website. Conference replay information is also available on the Company’s website, www.firstbanknj.com.

About First Bank
First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 19 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington (2), Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey, and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.82 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023, First Bank offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market exchange under the symbol “FRBA”.

Contact
Andrew L. Hibshman, Executive Vice President and CFO
(609) 643-0058, [email protected]


