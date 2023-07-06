VitalHub Corp. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITALHUB CORP. (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX: VHIBF) (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) today reported a summary of the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”).

Results of the Meeting

The Company is reporting the voting results of its Meeting held virtually on June 28, 2023. The summary of the results are as follows:

Total Shares Voted:17,794,108
Total Shares Issued and Outstanding:43,629,921
Total Percentage of Shares Voted:40.784%

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in VitalHub’s management information circular dated May 25, 2023 was elected as a director as set forth in the table below:

Name of
Nominee		Vote For%Withheld Vote%
Barry
Tissenbaum		15,919,13389.6031,847,24810.397
Roger Dent14,730,79382.9143,035,58817.086
Stephen
Garrington		17,762,08199.9764,3000.024
Chris Schnarr14,780,74883.1952,985,63316.805
Dan Matlow17,763,38199.9833,0000.017
Francis Shen17,763,38199.9833,0000.017
Tony Shen15,922,13389.6191,844,24810.381

2. Appointment and Compensation of Auditors

MNP LLP was appointed as the Company’s auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

Vote For%Withheld Vote%
MNP LLP17,794,108100.00000.000

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization, and Patient Flow & Operational Visibility solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 1,000 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 350 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI" and on the OTC Markets OTCQX Exchange under the symbol “VHIBF”.

CONTACT INFORMATION

VitalHub Corp.
Dan Matlow
Chief Executive Officer, Director
(416) 727-9061
[email protected]


Vitalhub-Corp-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.