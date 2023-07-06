Churchill Downs Incorporated 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company will release second quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, and host a related conference call to discuss the quarter on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 9 a.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties may listen to the call by accessing the online, real-time webcast at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm or by registering in advance via teleconference here. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time. An online replay of the call will be available at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm by noon ET on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

A copy of CDI’s news release announcing quarterly results and relevant financial and statistical information about the period will be accessible at http://www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”, NASDAQ: CHDN) has been creating extraordinary entertainment experiences for nearly 150 years, beginning with the company’s most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the development of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of the TwinSpires horse racing online wagering business and the operation and development of regional casino gaming properties. More information is available at http://www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

