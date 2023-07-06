dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the annual and special meeting of its shareholders, which was held today at Alliance Banquet Hall, 501 Alliance Avenue, Toronto, Ontario (the "Meeting"). A total of 136,380,005 common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share"), representing 35.841% of the total Common Shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting (with 10,000 represented by shareholders attending in person and 136,370,005 being represented by proxy). dynaCERT’s shareholders voted in favor of all items of business put forward at the Meeting. A ballot was held on three resolutions (4. Stock Option Plan; 5. Restricted Share Unit Plan; and 6. Amended and Restated By-Law No.1). All other resolutions were approved via a show of hands and tabulation of proxy votes. The results below summarize votes cast by proxy, except in the case of resolutions approved by ballot, in which case such results reflect all votes cast at the Meeting (both in person and by proxy).

Description of Matter Voted Upon Result of Vote Votes by Proxy Only (Resolution 1, 2, 3, 7, 8) / Votes by Ballot (Resolution 4, 5, 6) Votes For # (%) Votes Against/Withheld # (%) 1. Ordinary resolution fixing the number of directors at eight (8) Passed 133,098,329 (97.68%) 3,168,726 (2.33%) 2. Ordinary resolution approving the election of the following nominees as directors of the Company James Payne Elected 130,923,620 (97.83%) 2,907,225 (2.17%) Jean-Pierre Colin Elected 116,594,801 (87.12%) 17,236,044 (12.88%) Wayne Hoffman Elected 107,701,378 (80.48%) 26,129,467 (19.52%) Amir Farahi Elected 131,190,880 (98.03%) 2,639,965 (1.97%) Jeff Zajac Elected 122,011,079 (91.17%) 11,819,766 (8.83%) Tracy Weslosky Elected 131,113,654 (97.97%) 2,717,191 (2.03%) Brian Warner Elected 131,231,180 (98.06%) 2,599,665 (1.94%) Bruce Barnaby Elected 130,625,579 (97.61%) 3,205,266 (2.40%) 3. Ordinary resolution approving the appointment of HDCPA, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company Passed 133,777,132 (98.17%) 2,489,922 (1.83%) 4. Ordinary resolution approving the Stock Option Plan of the Company Passed 120,278,185 (89.87%) 13,552,660 (10.13%) 5. Ordinary resolution approving the Restricted Share Unit Plan of the Company Passed 120,405,335 (89.97%) 13,425,510 (10.03%) 6. Ordinary resolution approving the Amended and Restated By-Law No. 1 of the Company Passed 120,405,734 (89.97%) 13,425,111 (10.03%) 7. Ordinary resolution approving the Advance Notice By-Law of the Company Passed 130,500,294 (97.51%) 3,330,551 (2.49%) 8. Special resolution authorizing the board of directors to increase the size of the board by up to one-third of the number elected by shareholders at the last meeting thereof Passed 131,660,293 (96.62%) 4,606,761 (3.38%)

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica™ Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

