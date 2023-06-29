Resumption of Operations at Livent Bessemer City and Status of Ongoing Remediation Efforts

BESSEMER CITY, N.C., June 29, 2023

BESSEMER CITY, N.C., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Livent's manufacturing facility in Bessemer City, North Carolina, has resumed operations following the fire which broke out at an onsite warehouse early on Monday morning. All lithium hydroxide, butyllithium and catalyst grade lithium metal production lines are now back in operation, and the majority of Livent personnel have returned to their normal shifts. The company is still assessing the timetable to restore some of its smaller production units, including those for high purity lithium metal and pharmaceutical grade lithium carbonate.

As previously reported, the fire was principally contained to a steel and concrete warehouse which was used primarily to store lithium metal ingots, as well as some ancillary maintenance and production supplies, and is located away from the operating facilities at the site. Although the fire had largely burned out by mid-morning on Monday, the warehouse and its contents were destroyed.

Fortunately, there were no injuries to Livent personnel, emergency responders or members of the surrounding community, and no toxic chemicals or compounds were on fire or released into the environment. We would like to again express our gratitude for the tremendous support of the authorities and emergency response teams from Bessemer City, Gaston County and the state of North Carolina.

We are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire and are working hard to ensure ongoing safety during the clean-up and remediation process. We are focused on returning to full operations as soon as possible.

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, China and Argentina. For more information, visit livent.com.

