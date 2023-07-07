Verified Partner status provides Adcore's clients with enhanced services to help drive customer revenues in 14 geographic regions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") ( TSX:ADCO , Financial)( OTCQX:ADCOF , Financial)(FSE:ADQ), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), is pleased to announce that Adcore has been selected as a Verified Partner with Amazon, opening up multiple opportunities for its clientele to benefit from enhanced digital marketing programs. Amazon's Verified Partner status expands Adcore's service offering, providing its customers with a suite of benefits designed to maximize return on advertising investments while also granting access to exclusive events, sponsored programs, and co-marketing support.

Verified Partner status grants Adcore's clients access to a suite of offerings. These services will increase product visibility while simultaneously driving traffic to individual product listings with customized ads in prominent positions within search results. Other offerings include target advertising, and Amazon DSP (Demand-Side Platform), providing advertisers with the ability to programmatically buy display and video ad placements utilizing Amazon's first-party data as well as third-party data sources to reach relevant audiences. Analytical tools are also available under the Verified Partner Status label and may include solutions such as tailored display campaigns, video ads, or unique ad formats.

A Verified Partner Status checks off many boxes that advertisers look for when deciding on who to work with to promote their business. Verified Partner status carries a lot of weight in the advertising world and this partnership will assist the Company in attracting new advertisers to the Adcore family based on its status alone, not to mention the many benefits that come with this arrangement for existing clients.

Omri Brill, Adcore's CEO stated: "We are thrilled that Adcore has been recognized as a Verified Partner with Amazon, an incredible accomplishment that would not be possible without the hard work and dedication from our amazing staff. This recognition will benefit our clients as we are now able to offer a plethora of additional services across 14 prominent countries, thereby increasing revenue generation potential. Amazon is the world's premier e-commerce marketing platform. Our association with one of the most recognizable establishments in the world instantly adds credibility to our product and service offerings and will vastly improve our customers' return on investment. Adcore has always strived to empower entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform and this partnership brings us one step closer to realizing our long-term goals."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/ , https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AMPHY

Founded in 2021 in the midst of the pandemic, Amphy is the world's most diverse 24/7 live online learning marketplace. With Amphy, learners can choose from thousands of classes across hundreds of categories to grow their passions and skills, expand their children's learning opportunities, and much more. Instructors on the Amphy platform join a vibrant virtual teacher community that promotes and supports their success through enrichment seminars, marketing and advertising, and a suite of tools that allow them to run their classes hassle-free and focus on their students. Amphy students gain access to high-quality, personalized classes accessible from 24/7, as well as join a growing community of lifelong learners.

For more on Amphy please visit - https://www.amphy.com/ and https://blog.amphy.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

