50 minutes ago
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") (TSX:TXP, Financial)(LSE:TXP, Financial) is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on June 29, 2023 were fully authorized and approved.

A total of 48,791,959 common shares of the Company were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing 20.94% of the common shares eligible to vote at the Meeting.

During the business proceedings of the Meeting, Touchstone's shareholders approved the following:

1. Ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at nine, with 97.37% of the common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

2. All of the nine nominees proposed as directors of Touchstone were approved, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of and withheld from voting for each of the individual nominees as follows:

Director nominee

Votes for

Votes withheld

Number

Percent (%)

Number

Percent (%)

Jenny Alfandary

40,860,135

95.62

1,871,989

4.38

Paul R. Baay

41,474,940

97.06

1,257,184

2.94

Dr. Priya Marajh

42,059,450

98.43

672,674

1.57

Kenneth R. McKinnon

40,335,974

94.39

2,396,150

5.61

Peter Nicol

42,215,083

98.79

517,041

1.21

Beverley Smith

42,121,421

98.57

610,703

1.43

Stanley T. Smith

39,720,324

92.95

3,011,800

7.05

Dr. Harrie Vredenburg

41,538,028

97.21

1,194,096

2.79

John D. Wright

41,042,418

96.05

1,689,706

3.95

3. Ordinary resolution to appoint the firm of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Calgary, Alberta, to serve as auditors of Touchstone for the ensuing year at such remuneration as may be determined by the Company's board of directors, with 99.53% of the common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

4. Ordinary resolution approving the adoption of the omnibus incentive compensation plan of the Company and approving common shares which may be issuable pursuant to unallocated awards thereunder, with 94.18% of the common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

Full voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available under Touchstone's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

For further information about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.com or contact:

Mr. Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: 403.750.4487

SOURCE: Touchstone Exploration, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764819/Touchstone-Announces-Results-of-2023-Shareholders-Meeting

