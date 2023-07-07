VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") ( TSX:GMTN , Financial)(OTCQB:GMTNF)( FRA:5XFA , Financial) announces that it has amended its Annual General Meeting date from July 28, 2023 to August 11, 2023. The June 23, 2023 record date remains the same. An Amended Notice of Meeting and Record date is available at www.sedar.com.

About Gold Mountain Mining

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver exploration and development company focused on resource expansion at the Elk Gold Project, a producing mine located 57 KM from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website at www.gold-mountain.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Gold Mountain Mining Corp.

Phone: 778.262.0933

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.gold-mountain.ca

Twitter: www.twitter.com/goldmtnmine

SOURCE: Gold Mountain Mining Corp.