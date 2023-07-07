Kings Chapel International Limited Reports Updated Ownership Position in CoTec Holdings Corp.

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62‐103 ‐ The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issuers in connection with the filing of early warning reports (the "Early Warning Reports") by Kings Chapel International Limited ("Kings Chapel") in respect of its ownership position in CoTec Holdings Corp. (

TSXV:CTH, Financial) (the "Corporation"). Kings Chapel is owned by an irrevocable discretionary trust associated with Julian Treger, the Corporation's Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Corporation.

On June 28, 2023, Kings Chapel acquired 650,000 common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") from a single vendor in a private transaction at a price of C$0.53 per share for aggregate consideration of C$344,500. The transaction was completed in reliance on the exemption from the formal bid requirements of Canadian securities legislation set out in Section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104.

Prior to the private transaction, (i) Kings Chapel owned or controlled 17,316,307 Common Shares representing approximately 31.70% of the 54,627,430 issued and outstanding Common Shares as well as 11,011,948 warrants to purchase Common Shares and (ii) Julian Treger owned or controlled 2,708,500 Common Shares representing approximately 4.96% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as well as 2,731,371 options to purchase Common Shares and 2,303,500 warrants to purchase Common Shares.

Immediately following the private transaction, (i) Kings Chapel owned or controlled 17,966,307 Common Shares representing approximately 32.89% of the 54,627,430 issued and outstanding Common Shares as well as 11,011,948 warrants to purchase Common Shares and (ii) Julian Treger owned or controlled 2,708,500 Common Shares representing approximately 4.96% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as well as 1,924,466 options to purchase Common Shares and 2,303,500 warrants to purchase Common Shares.

Kings Chapel and Mr. Treger. Jonker hold Common Shares for investment purposes. Each of them has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. Depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, the Company's business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors, each such shareholder may develop such plans or intentions in the future.

A copy of the Early Warning Reports to be filed by Kings Chapel in connection with the transactions described above will be available on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

The head office of the Corporation is located at Suite 428, 755 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6Z 1X6.

Kings Chapel's address is No. 2 The Forum, Grenville Street, St. Helier, Jersey, JE1 4HH.

To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed under National Instrument 62-103, please contact Braam Jonker at (604) 992-5600.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764834/Kings-Chapel-International-Limited-Reports-Updated-Ownership-Position-in-CoTec-Holdings-Corp

img.ashx?id=764834
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.