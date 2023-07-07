Aztec Minerals Announces Results of Annual and Special General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT, Financial),(OTCQB:AZZTF) announces the voting results from its Annual and Special General Meeting (the "AGM") held on June 28, 2023 in Vancouver, BC.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business including the re-election of each director (Messrs. Simon Dyakowski, Patricio Varas, Mark Rebagliati, James Schilling, and Stewart Lockwood) and the ratification of the Company's 10% rolling equity incentive plan. The number of directors remains fixed at five and Smythe LLP were reappointed as auditors.

Following the AGM, Aztec's Board of Directors reappointed its officers for the coming year, namely: Simon Dyakowski as President and CEO, David Heyl as Vice President of Exploration, Stewart Lockwood as Secretary, and Philip Yee as Chief Financial Officer.

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer
Aztec Minerals Corp.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone project is an emerging gold-silver discovery with high grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:
Simon Dyakowski, President & CEO, Director
Tel: (604) 619-7469
Fax: (604) 685-9744
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.aztecminerals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Aztec Minerals Corp.



https://www.accesswire.com/764838/Aztec-Minerals-Announces-Results-of-Annual-and-Special-General-Meeting

