VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO, Financial)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) (the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the " Meeting ").
All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:
- Election of the directors of the Company for the ensuing year; and
- Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration.
A total of 26,940,459 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 26.12% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.
Election of Directors
The seven nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 31, 2023, were elected directors as set out below:
Nominee
Outcome of Vote
Votes
For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Paul Matysek
Carried
24,896,051
92.41%
2,044,408
7.59%
Dan Blondal
Carried
26,935,586
99.98%
4,873
0.02%
Lyle Brown
Carried
26,938,243
99.99%
2,216
0.01%
Dr. Joseph Guy
Carried
26,939,854
100%
605
0.00%
Gordon Kukec
Carried
26,939,712
100%
747
0.00%
Carla Matheson
Carried
18,842,752
69.94%
8,097,707
30.06%
Lisa Skakun
Carried
18,842,852
69.94%
8,097,607
30.06%
Appointment of Independent Auditor
Resolution
Outcome of Vote
Votes
For
% For
Votes Withheld
% WithheldAppointment of Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.
Carried
26,940,046
100%
413
0.00%
Detailed voting results for each of the matters voted on at the meeting will be available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
###
About Nano One
Nano One® Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM®) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca
Company Contact:
Paul Guedes
[email protected]
(604) 420-2041
SOURCE: Nano One Materials Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764837/Nano-One-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-Meeting