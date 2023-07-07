Nano One Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO, Financial)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) (the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the " Meeting ").

All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

  1. Election of the directors of the Company for the ensuing year; and
  2. Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration.

A total of 26,940,459 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 26.12% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Election of Directors

The seven nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 31, 2023, were elected directors as set out below:

Nominee

Outcome of Vote

Votes
For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Paul Matysek

Carried

24,896,051

92.41%

2,044,408

7.59%

Dan Blondal

Carried

26,935,586

99.98%

4,873

0.02%

Lyle Brown

Carried

26,938,243

99.99%

2,216

0.01%

Dr. Joseph Guy

Carried

26,939,854

100%

605

0.00%

Gordon Kukec

Carried

26,939,712

100%

747

0.00%

Carla Matheson

Carried

18,842,752

69.94%

8,097,707

30.06%

Lisa Skakun

Carried

18,842,852

69.94%

8,097,607

30.06%

Appointment of Independent Auditor

Resolution

Outcome of Vote

Votes
For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.

Carried

26,940,046

100%

413

0.00%

Detailed voting results for each of the matters voted on at the meeting will be available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

###

About Nano One

Nano One® Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM®) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Company Contact:
Paul Guedes
[email protected]
(604) 420-2041

SOURCE: Nano One Materials Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764837/Nano-One-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-Meeting

img.ashx?id=764837
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.