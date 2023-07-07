VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Nano One® Materials Corp. ( TSX:NANO , Financial)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) (the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the " Meeting ").

All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

Election of the directors of the Company for the ensuing year; and Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration.

A total of 26,940,459 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 26.12% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Election of Directors

The seven nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 31, 2023, were elected directors as set out below:

Nominee

Outcome of Vote

Votes

For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Paul Matysek

Carried

24,896,051

92.41%

2,044,408

7.59%

Dan Blondal

Carried

26,935,586

99.98%

4,873

0.02%

Lyle Brown

Carried

26,938,243

99.99%

2,216

0.01%

Dr. Joseph Guy

Carried

26,939,854

100%

605

0.00%

Gordon Kukec

Carried

26,939,712

100%

747

0.00%

Carla Matheson

Carried

18,842,752

69.94%

8,097,707

30.06%

Lisa Skakun

Carried

18,842,852

69.94%

8,097,607

30.06%

Appointment of Independent Auditor

Resolution

Outcome of Vote

Votes

For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Carried

26,940,046

100%

413

0.00%

Detailed voting results for each of the matters voted on at the meeting will be available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Nano One

Nano One® Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM®) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Company Contact:

Paul Guedes

[email protected]

(604) 420-2041

SOURCE: Nano One Materials Corp.