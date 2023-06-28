On June 28, 2023, Michael Cannon-Brookes, Co-CEO, Co-Founder, and 10% Owner of Atlassian Corp ( TEAM, Financial), sold 8241 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions Cannon-Brookes has made over the past year, during which he sold a total of 1,553,539 shares and made no purchases.

Michael Cannon-Brookes is a renowned figure in the tech industry. He co-founded Atlassian Corp, an Australian enterprise software company, with Scott Farquhar in 2002. The company specializes in developing products for software developers and project managers, with a portfolio that includes popular tools like Jira, Confluence, and Trello. Under Cannon-Brookes' leadership, Atlassian has grown into a global powerhouse with a market cap of $40.3 billion.

The insider transaction history for Atlassian Corp shows a trend of more sells than buys. Over the past year, there have been 394 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects, but it's also important to consider other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and the individual insider's trading history.

The stock was trading at $165.64 per share on the day of Cannon-Brookes' recent sell, giving Atlassian Corp a market cap of $40.3 billion. Despite the insider selling activity, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $402.50, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.41.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It's calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. In Atlassian's case, the GF Value suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued, which could present a buying opportunity for investors.

However, it's crucial for investors to conduct their own research and consider other factors such as the company's financial health, growth prospects, and the broader market conditions. While insider selling activity can provide valuable insights, it's just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to making investment decisions.

In conclusion, Michael Cannon-Brookes' recent sell of Atlassian Corp shares is part of a broader trend of insider selling at the company. Despite this, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. Investors should conduct their own research and consider all relevant factors before making investment decisions.