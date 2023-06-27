On June 27, 2023, Willis Johnson, Chairman of the Board of Copart Inc ( CPRT, Financial), sold 660,000 shares of the company. This move has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, prompting a closer look at the company's insider trading trends and valuation.

Who is Willis Johnson?

Willis Johnson is the founder and Chairman of the Board of Copart Inc. He started the company in 1982 and has since grown it into a global leader in online vehicle auctions and a premier destination for the resale and remarketing of vehicles. Johnson's leadership and vision have been instrumental in Copart's success and growth.

About Copart Inc

Copart Inc is a leading provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil, among other countries. The company provides a platform for the sale of used, wholesale, and salvage vehicles, primarily to vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, used vehicle dealers, and exporters. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform have revolutionized the industry, providing a streamlined and efficient marketplace for buyers and sellers alike.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Willis Johnson has sold a total of 660,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This is part of a broader trend within the company, with 5 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same period.

Insider selling can sometimes be a bearish signal, as it could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that the company's future prospects are not as promising. However, it's important to note that insiders sell shares for various reasons, and it does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company.

Stock Valuation

On the day of Willis Johnson's recent sale, shares of Copart Inc were trading at $89.07, giving the company a market cap of $43.09 billion.

The price-earnings ratio stands at 37.77, significantly higher than the industry median of 17.22 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, which is $85.47, Copart Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while Willis Johnson's recent sale of shares may raise some eyebrows, the company's valuation according to the GF Value suggests that the stock is fairly valued. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.