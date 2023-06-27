Former CFO Todd Morgenfeld Sells 60,705 Shares of Pinterest Inc

On June 27, 2023, Todd Morgenfeld, the former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Pinterest Inc (

PINS, Financial), sold 60,705 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Pinterest, which we will explore in this article.

Who is Todd Morgenfeld?

Todd Morgenfeld served as the CFO of Pinterest Inc, a popular social media platform that allows users to share and discover new interests by posting images or videos to their own or others' boards. Morgenfeld played a crucial role in the company's financial strategy and growth. His recent sale of Pinterest shares has sparked interest among investors and market watchers.

About Pinterest Inc

Pinterest Inc is a visual discovery engine where users can find ideas like recipes, home and style inspiration, and more. The company's mission is to bring everyone the inspiration to create a life they love. It has a unique and focused user base that uses the platform to discover new ideas and find inspiration for various aspects of their lives, from cooking to home decoration, fashion, and more.

Insider Selling Trend and Stock Price

Over the past year, Todd Morgenfeld has sold a total of 231,724 shares and purchased none. This recent sale of 60,705 shares is part of a larger trend at Pinterest, where there have been 43 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year. This could indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance among its insiders.

On the day of Morgenfeld's recent sale, Pinterest's shares were trading at $26.22, giving the company a market cap of $18.9 billion. The high volume of insider selling could potentially put downward pressure on the stock price.

Valuation and GF Value

With a price of $26.22 and a GuruFocus Value of $41.95, Pinterest Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.63. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider selling at Pinterest, including the sale by former CFO Todd Morgenfeld, could be a warning sign for potential investors. However, it's essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and future growth prospects, before making investment decisions.

