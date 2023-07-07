Cummins Assumes Full Ownership of Key Fuel Cell and Electrolyzer Technologies

1 hours ago
Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) has announced the buyout of Air Liquide’s 19% interest in Hydrogenics Corporation. Cummins acquired Hydrogenics in 2019, adding key fuel cell and electrolyzer technologies to its portfolio.

Cummins’ buyout reinforces its commitment to these technologies and the increasing importance they will play in creating value for all stakeholders and decarbonizing our world. This move enables continued investment and growth in hydrogen technologies to meet rapidly growing demand.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions to components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 73,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.2 billion on sales of $28.1 billion in 2022.

