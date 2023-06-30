STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has received an order from the Chilean copper miner Sociedad Punta del Cobre S.A (Pucobre) to supply autonomous loaders equipped with AutoMine® Multi-Lite system for its mining operations in northern Chile's Atacama region. The order is valued at approximately SEK 100 million and was booked in the second quarter 2023.

The order from Pucobre, one of the largest underground copper producers in Chile, includes Toro™ LH621i autonomous loaders. Deliveries will start during 2023 and be completed during 2024.

"We are pleased to support Pucobre with its ambitious targets for mining automation, and look forward to deliver our leading automation solutions to help improve safety, productivity and reliability at its mine operations," says Mats Eriksson, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

AutoMine® Multi-Lite system is a highly advanced automation system that enables system operators to remotely and simultaneously supervise multiple automated Sandvik underground loaders and trucks, enabling improved productivity, safety and cost efficiency in underground mining operations.

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3796267/2159534.pdf Sandvik wins automation order from Chilean copper miner Pucobre

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandvik-wins-automation-order-from-chilean-copper-miner-pucobre-301867830.html

SOURCE Sandvik