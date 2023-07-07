InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / The Company announces that on 29 June 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023

Date of purchase: 29 June 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 30,574 Lowest price paid per share: £ 53.6200 Highest price paid per share: £ 54.0200 Average price paid per share: £ 53.7999

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 170,307,776 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 30,574 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 29 June 2023

Investment firm: GS

Aggregated information

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

30,574

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.0200

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.6200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 53.7999

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

29/06/2023

08:29:05

BST

204

53.7000

XLON

795428622699185

29/06/2023

08:31:59

BST

77

53.7200

XLON

795428622699517

29/06/2023

08:31:59

BST

85

53.7200

XLON

795428622699515

29/06/2023

08:34:57

BST

166

53.7200

XLON

795428622699806

29/06/2023

08:36:38

BST

22

53.7200

XLON

795428622699974

29/06/2023

08:36:38

BST

54

53.7200

XLON

795428622699975

29/06/2023

08:43:58

BST

136

53.8000

XLON

795428622700528

29/06/2023

08:55:48

BST

175

53.7800

XLON

795428622701042

29/06/2023

09:09:10

BST

81

53.6800

XLON

795428622701714

29/06/2023

09:19:01

BST

26

53.6800

XLON

795428622702209

29/06/2023

09:19:01

BST

49

53.6800

XLON

795428622702208

29/06/2023

09:21:12

BST

62

53.6400

XLON

795428622702320

29/06/2023

09:21:12

BST

131

53.6400

XLON

795428622702321

29/06/2023

09:21:12

BST

334

53.6400

XLON

795428622702317

29/06/2023

09:23:12

BST

54

53.6800

XLON

795428622702473

29/06/2023

09:23:12

BST

63

53.6800

XLON

795428622702472

29/06/2023

09:23:32

BST

220

53.6600

XLON

795428622702490

29/06/2023

09:27:12

BST

133

53.6200

XLON

795428622702675

29/06/2023

09:32:52

BST

5

53.6800

XLON

795428622703000

29/06/2023

09:33:04

BST

37

53.6800

XLON

795428622703009

29/06/2023

09:33:04

BST

57

53.6800

XLON

795428622703010

29/06/2023

09:41:47

BST

329

53.7400

XLON

795428622703406

29/06/2023

09:44:31

BST

256

53.8200

XLON

795428622703536

29/06/2023

10:05:50

BST

130

53.8400

XLON

795428622704615

29/06/2023

10:05:50

BST

289

53.8400

XLON

795428622704612

29/06/2023

10:06:04

BST

92

53.8200

XLON

795428622704641

29/06/2023

10:13:32

BST

104

53.7800

XLON

795428622704999

29/06/2023

10:23:03

BST

26

53.7200

XLON

795428622705657

29/06/2023

10:23:03

BST

91

53.7200

XLON

795428622705656

29/06/2023

10:41:10

BST

43

53.8600

XLON

795428622706466

29/06/2023

10:41:10

BST

109

53.8600

XLON

795428622706467

29/06/2023

10:45:46

BST

12

53.8800

XLON

795428622706601

29/06/2023

10:45:46

BST

120

53.8800

XLON

795428622706600

29/06/2023

10:55:12

BST

18

53.9200

XLON

795428622706937

29/06/2023

10:55:12

BST

74

53.9200

XLON

795428622706936

29/06/2023

10:55:21

BST

78

53.8800

XLON

795428622706953

29/06/2023

10:55:50

BST

121

53.8800

XLON

795428622706962

29/06/2023

11:08:05

BST

92

53.8800

XLON

795428622707384

29/06/2023

11:19:18

BST

8

53.9400

XLON

795428622708052

29/06/2023

11:19:18

BST

80

53.9400

XLON

795428622708051

29/06/2023

11:19:18

BST

144

53.9400

XLON

795428622708039

29/06/2023

11:22:47

BST

5

53.9200

XLON

795428622708171

29/06/2023

11:22:47

BST

129

53.9200

XLON

795428622708172

29/06/2023

11:22:47

BST

193

53.9200

XLON

795428622708169

29/06/2023

11:23:20

BST

91

53.9000

XLON

795428622708197

29/06/2023

11:33:55

BST

160

53.8800

XLON

795428622708498

29/06/2023

11:38:25

BST

137

53.8800

XLON

795428622708585

29/06/2023

12:05:50

BST

125

53.9400

XLON

795428622709328

29/06/2023

12:06:59

BST

82

53.9400

XLON

795428622709377

29/06/2023

12:27:40

BST

58

53.9800

XLON

795428622710158

29/06/2023

12:27:40

BST

71

53.9800

XLON

795428622710157

29/06/2023

12:29:52

BST

38

54.0200

XLON

795428622710273

29/06/2023

12:29:52

BST

52

54.0200

XLON

795428622710272

29/06/2023

12:33:50

BST

162

54.0000

XLON

795428622710389

29/06/2023

12:48:53

BST

105

53.9600

XLON

795428622710903

29/06/2023

12:48:54

BST

8

53.9000

XLON

795428622710927

29/06/2023

12:48:54

BST

52

53.9000

XLON

795428622710925

29/06/2023

12:48:54

BST

64

53.9000

XLON

795428622710926

29/06/2023

12:50:14

BST

332

53.9000

XLON

795428622710991

29/06/2023

13:05:35

BST

22

53.8600

XLON

795428622711635

29/06/2023

13:05:35

BST

30

53.8600

XLON

795428622711634

29/06/2023

13:05:35

BST

47

53.8600

XLON

795428622711633

29/06/2023

13:05:35

BST

101

53.8600

XLON

795428622711632

29/06/2023

13:06:36

BST

225

53.8400

XLON

795428622711678

29/06/2023

13:07:55

BST

197

53.8400

XLON

795428622711725

29/06/2023

13:19:49

BST

119

53.7400

XLON

795428622712237

29/06/2023

13:23:07

BST

40

53.7600

XLON

795428622712346

29/06/2023

13:23:07

BST

120

53.7600

XLON

795428622712345

29/06/2023

13:36:12

BST

83

53.8400

XLON

795428622713001

29/06/2023

13:40:54

BST

18

53.8200

XLON

795428622713314

29/06/2023

13:40:54

BST

64

53.8200

XLON

795428622713313

29/06/2023

13:40:54

BST

72

53.8200

XLON

795428622713311

29/06/2023

13:42:59

BST

13

53.7000

XLON

795428622713418

29/06/2023

13:42:59

BST

61

53.7000

XLON

795428622713417

29/06/2023

13:42:59

BST

70

53.7000

XLON

795428622713419

29/06/2023

13:49:05

BST

13

53.7000

XLON

795428622713800

29/06/2023

13:49:05

BST

61

53.7000

XLON

795428622713798

29/06/2023

13:49:05

BST

64

53.7000

XLON

795428622713799

29/06/2023

13:49:05

BST

76

53.7000

XLON

795428622713797

29/06/2023

13:49:05

BST

132

53.7000

XLON

795428622713787

29/06/2023

13:49:56

BST

91

53.6800

XLON

795428622713878

29/06/2023

13:54:56

BST

100

53.6400

XLON

795428622714230

29/06/2023

14:04:34

BST

28

53.7000

XLON

795428622715064

29/06/2023

14:04:34

BST

43

53.7000

XLON

795428622715065

29/06/2023

14:04:34

BST

50

53.7000

XLON

795428622715066

29/06/2023

14:06:53

BST

78

53.7000

XLON

795428622715232

29/06/2023

14:07:54

BST

220

53.6800

XLON

795428622715298

29/06/2023

14:09:42

BST

31

53.7200

XLON

795428622715362

29/06/2023

14:09:42

BST

55

53.7200

XLON

795428622715367

29/06/2023

14:09:42

BST

62

53.7200

XLON

795428622715366

29/06/2023

14:09:42

BST

161

53.7200

XLON

795428622715361

29/06/2023

14:12:01

BST

125

53.6800

XLON

795428622715538

29/06/2023

14:12:32

BST

105

53.6800

XLON

795428622715563

29/06/2023

14:12:34

BST

4

53.6400

XLON

795428622715574

29/06/2023

14:12:34

BST

122

53.6400

XLON

795428622715573

29/06/2023

14:29:59

BST

105

53.6400

XLON

795428622716988

29/06/2023

14:30:00

BST

32

53.6600

XLON

795428622717027

29/06/2023

14:30:00

BST

55

53.6600

XLON

795428622717026

29/06/2023

14:30:02

BST

3

53.6600

XLON

795428622717055

29/06/2023

14:30:05

BST

37

53.6800

XLON

795428622717105

29/06/2023

14:30:05

BST

42

53.6800

XLON

795428622717106

29/06/2023

14:30:08

BST

84

53.6600

XLON

795428622717113

29/06/2023

14:30:54

BST

284

53.6800

XLON

795428622717245

29/06/2023

14:30:58

BST

66

53.6800

XLON

795428622717256

29/06/2023

14:30:58

BST

79

53.6800

XLON

795428622717257

29/06/2023

14:30:58

BST

223

53.6800

XLON

795428622717253

29/06/2023

14:32:57

BST

21

53.6800

XLON

795428622717649

29/06/2023

14:32:57

BST

113

53.6800

XLON

795428622717651

29/06/2023

14:32:57

BST

304

53.6800

XLON

795428622717650

29/06/2023

14:40:08

BST

144

53.8000

XLON

795428622718969

29/06/2023

14:40:08

BST

358

53.8000

XLON

795428622718967

29/06/2023

14:40:40

BST

77

53.7800

XLON

795428622719033

29/06/2023

14:40:49

BST

149

53.7800

XLON

795428622719060

29/06/2023

14:42:49

BST

94

53.7600

XLON

795428622719348

29/06/2023

14:42:49

BST

111

53.7600

XLON

795428622719343

29/06/2023

14:43:32

BST