On June 28, 2023, H Courtney, the Chief Brand Officer of Flowers Foods Inc (

FLO, Financial), sold 14,272 shares of the company. This move has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, prompting a closer look at the company's insider trading trends and its current valuation.

Who is H Courtney?

H Courtney is the Chief Brand Officer of Flowers Foods Inc, a leading producer and marketer of packaged bakery foods in the United States. Courtney plays a crucial role in shaping the company's brand strategy and ensuring its alignment with the company's overall business objectives. Over the past year, Courtney has sold a total of 14,272 shares and has not made any purchases.

About Flowers Foods Inc

Flowers Foods Inc is a renowned name in the bakery industry, producing and marketing a wide range of bakery foods, including bread, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas. The company operates through two segments: Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces fresh bread, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes sold primarily by a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers. The Warehouse segment produces snack cakes and frozen bread and rolls for national retail, foodservice, vending, and co-pack customers.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Flowers Foods Inc has seen 3 insider buys and 2 insider sells, including the recent sell by H Courtney. The insider transaction history provides valuable insights into the company's internal perspective on its stock's potential.

The above image shows the trend of insider trading over the past year. It's worth noting that despite the recent sell by H Courtney, the overall trend leans towards insider buys, which could indicate a positive internal sentiment about the company's future performance.

Flowers Foods Inc Valuation

On the day of H Courtney's recent sell, shares of Flowers Foods Inc were trading at $24.39, giving the company a market cap of $5.27 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.90, which is higher than the industry median of 19.52 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. With a price of $24.39 and a GuruFocus Value of $28.09, Flowers Foods Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

In conclusion, while H Courtney's recent sell of Flowers Foods Inc shares may raise eyebrows, the overall insider trading trend and the company's current valuation suggest a positive outlook for the company's stock.

