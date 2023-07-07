Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that it is providing critical hardware set to launch onboard the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Euclid space telescope mission, which will create the largest, most accurate 3D map of the universe ever produced.

Redwire’s wholly owned Belgian subsidiary, Redwire Space NV, designed and manufactured the space telescope’s baffle, through a contract with Airbus, who is responsible for the telescope on behalf of Thales Alenia Space, prime contractor for ESA. This critical, mission-enabling hardware is a cylindrical structure that sits atop the telescope and prevents stray light from entering, ensuring image quality, and protects the spacecraft’s primary scientific instruments. The 1.4 billion euro Euclid mission represents contributions from over 13 ESA member states and NASA.

“We are proud to be contributing critical flight-proven capabilities to enable this groundbreaking ESA mission that will unlock new insights into the expansion of the universe and deliver valuable data for the global scientific community,” said Redwire Space NV Managing Director Erik Masure. “Redwire Europe continues to build on our impressive heritage of enabling large-scale exploration missions through world-class technologies, and we are grateful for the continued partnership with our customers and partners across Europe and globally.”

Through its expanded international operations, Redwire continues to be a critical mission partner for ESA and other international partners and missions, including ESA’s CHEOPS mission to study exoplanets and Proba-3, the world’s first precision formation flying mission.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a global leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, with valuable intellectual property for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering and space-based biotechnology. We combine decades of flight heritage with an agile and innovative culture. Our “Heritage plus Innovation” strategy enables us to combine proven performance with new, innovative capabilities to provide our customers with the building blocks for the present and future of space infrastructure. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

Disclaimer: The view expressed herein can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of the European Space Agency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230630040426/en/