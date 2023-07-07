Bald Eagles, Other Raptors Set to Soar for 4th of July

Just in time for Independence Day, one of the country’s premier raptor conservation organizations has opened a $13 million facility to rehabilitate and protect bald eagles and other vital raptor and corvid species in the American West. Teton Raptor Center, a nonprofit organization advancing raptor conservation through education, research and rehabilitation, has completed a five-year expansion project and created facilities that speed the recovery of bald eagles, golden eagles, great horned owls, Swainson’s hawks and many other birds.

Teton Raptor Center recently treated this bald eagle injured during an interaction with another bird in Wyoming. Bald eagles that rehabilitate in TRC’s unique flight barn have seen their recovery time drop from an average of 63 days to just 36 – a 42% reduction. The flight barn is part of a recently completed five-year, $13 million million expansion of facilities to rehabilitate and protect bald eagles and other vital raptor and corvid species in the American West. In addition to its rehabilitation work, TRC conducts extensive raptor research and hosts live raptor educational programs in its newly renovated windproof gothic barn, an iconic fixture on the Jackson Hole landscape since the 1940s. Learn more about TRC at tetonraptorcenter.org. (Photo: Business Wire)

Bald eagles that rehabilitate in TRC’s unique flight barn have seen their recovery time drop from an average of 63 days to just 36 – a 42% reduction. The soaring, 10,780 square-foot barn accelerates raptor patient recovery by allowing birds to exercise and quickly rebuild flight stamina before returning to the wild.

TRC is located in Jackson Hole, an area with some of the highest raptor species diversity in the continental United States. Injured, ill and orphaned wild birds come from across Wyoming and Idaho, often traveling hundreds of miles to receive treatment. TRC cares for raptor patients in its state-of-the-art clinic that includes an oxygen chamber to provide supplemental air to critically ill patients, radiographic imaging, anesthesia machines and other equipment to address broken bones, lead poisoning and a range of other issues. Since 2008, TRC has admitted more than 1,500 birds into rehab, including 88 bald eagle patients.

In addition to its rehabilitation work, TRC conducts extensive raptor research and hosts live raptor educational programs in its newly renovated windproof gothic barn, an iconic fixture on the Jackson Hole landscape since the 1940s. More than 30,000 visitors meet TRC’s 11 avian ambassadors each year, learning about the role of raptors in a healthy environment and how they can help protect birds in their own backyards.

