Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced that it hired Scott Smiley as its technical sales representative.

Scott Smiley, a newly hired technical sales representative of Laser Photonics, commented, “I look forward to working with Laser Photonics to bring its world-class laser technology to industry professionals worldwide.”

In this role, he will focus on serving clients in the military vertical by utilizing his extensive experience in the defense industry to help them find the solutions they need. Smiley graduated from Sacred Heart University with a bachelor’s degree in business. During his time at school, he gained an admiration for those who served, which led to him becoming a Marine Corps logistics officer, where he experienced multiple combat and peacetime deployments throughout the Middle East and Pacific region. Following active duty, Smiley joined the Marine Corps reserves while pursuing his graduate degree in business administration at the University of Florida. Since graduating, Smiley has continued his passion for serving the military by working as a business consultant and business development manager for companies that provide value and service to the Department of Defense. For information on Laser Photonics and its available career opportunities, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com/join-our-team.

