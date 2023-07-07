Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today released its Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) report – a cradle-to-grave analysis that details the carbon footprint of the Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV. With the lowest published carbon footprint of any electric SUV in its market segment, the “world’s most sustainable vehicle” lives up to its ambitious promise, from raw material extraction to beyond “end of use.”

“Since we founded Fisker Inc., building the most sustainable electric vehicles is not just a marketing slogan; it’s core to our culture,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. “It means shifting antiquated thought processes from across a 100-year-old industry, challenging the supply chain down to the most minute details, working with partners to improve the way cars are assembled, the energy they are charged with, and working on the way our vehicles are recycled after they come off the road. Our LCA confirms that climate neutrality has been a priority, since well before we started building vehicles.”

Unique in the industry, Fisker built sustainability into its strategy well before becoming a publicly traded company. Fisker prioritizes using the lowest possible amount of virgin materials, delivering the most energy-efficient vehicles possible, evaluating how to ensure the least amount of material goes to landfill at end of use, and developing methods for full vehicle and battery reuse and recycling. The company’s emphasis on supporting a “circular economy” includes prioritizing how battery materials may be pushed back into upstream sourcing.

“The results are clear: The carbon saved by choosing a Fisker Ocean over an average gasoline vehicle equals the carbon sequestered from 39 acres of US forests,” added Fisker. “We challenge every partner and find like-minded suppliers that strive to do better. It’s no accident the Fisker Ocean is made in a factory powered by renewable energy. This is only the beginning. We will strive to improve every step of the way as we move toward the upcoming Fisker Alaska, PEAR, and Ronin vehicles.”

Fisker’s LCA is unique in the industry in that it utilizes mostly primary data rather than estimates. Tier 1 suppliers are pushed to provide accurate carbon accounting, while the company’s processes, measurement, and the impact of the earth and the atmosphere are transparent at unprecedented levels. It can be read here.

Fisker has commenced vehicle deliveries in both the United States and Europe, following a unique dual-market certification strategy as it launched simultaneously. The Fisker Ocean One is a launch edition model of the $68,9991 Fisker Ocean Extreme, with a 113 kWh battery pack (106 kWh usable) and an EPA range of 360 miles2 on standard 20” wheels and tires, which is the longest range of any new electric SUV in its class3. In Europe, the Fisker Ocean Extreme has a WLTP range of 707km/440 UK miles4 on standard 20” wheels and tires, which is the longest range of any electric SUV sold in Europe today. The all-electric SUV starts at $37,4992 for the Fisker Ocean Sport trim level in the US.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world’s most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our CEO, the statements regarding the planned launch timing, pricing, delivery, and estimated range of the Fisker Ocean, the planned timing of the opening of Fisker facilities, the Company's future performance, and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed-upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors", filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

1 Estimated pricing shown applies to the continental US and excludes delivery, finance, tax, title, registration, and other government fees. Maintenance is not included. Pricing is subject to change and will be based on your final vehicle configuration. Pricing does not include government incentives you may be entitled to.

2 EPA estimated range. Actual results may vary for many reasons, including driving conditions, wheel size, state of battery charge, and how the vehicle is driven and maintained.

3 Mid-size SUVs with an MSRP under $200,000

4 This WLTP range number applies to Fisker’s European markets. WLTP measurements conducted on Fisker Ocean Extreme with standard 20” and optional 22” wheels. Actual range will vary with conditions such as external environment, vehicle configuration, wheel size and vehicle use.

