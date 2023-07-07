Jushi Holdings Inc. Completes Previously Disclosed Amendments to 12% Second Lien Notes and Warrants

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced today that it has completed the amendments (the “Amendments”) to the Company’s 12% Second Lien Notes (the “Notes”) and detached warrants expiring December 7, 2026 (the “Warrants”) previously disclosed in the Company’s press release dated June 6, 2023. The Company entered into definitive documentation evidencing the Amendments with the trustee to amend the trust indenture (with respect to the Notes) and with the collateral agent to amend the warrants (with respect to the Warrants).

The Amendments include the removal of a covenant in the trust indenture giving the right to holders of Notes to require the Company to repurchase the Notes for 105% of outstanding principal and accrued and unpaid interest upon a change of control, and a reduction of the exercise price of the Warrants for each subordinate voting share from US$2.086 to US$1.00.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Lisa Forman
Director of Investor Relations
617-767-4419
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
570-209-2947
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2NzI2OSM1NjcyMzM5IzIxOTUzODU=
Jushi-Holding.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.