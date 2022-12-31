Ascend plans to sell to both adult-use and medical consumers in all four Maryland dispensaries beginning Saturday, July 1st

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, announced the Company intends to commence selling of recreational cannabis sales at their four licensed dispensaries located in Aberdeen, Crofton, Ellicott City, and Laurel beginning Saturday, July 1st.

The Company acquired these dispensaries on April 28th, 2023 and has since rebranded the four stores to the 'Ascend' brand. The Company also made significant aesthetic and operational improvements to the stores, including doubling points of sale at many of the locations in anticipation of adult-use demand.

Ascend is pleased to begin to offer their catalog of top-tier cannabis brands and a full menu of products to recreational customers across the state of Maryland. Consumers over 21 will be able to access a separate adult-use menu featuring a wide selection of products, including flower, edibles, vapes and more. Ascend will also be offering pick-up appointments at all four locations to ensure smooth service.

"Saturday will be a historic day in Maryland and Ascend is thrilled to participate by launching adult-use sales across our four dispensary locations," said Vince Bozman, Regional Retail Vice President of AWH. "We are excited to serve all Maryland's cannabis consumers and further deepen our relationships within each community."

To preserve the same excellent service level our medical patients have become accustomed to, Ascend will provide medical patients with a host of dedicated services including: express medical patient access, dedicated parking spots, and private consulting rooms.

Grand Opening Events

Ascend will be celebrating with grand opening events at the stores throughout the month of July. For more information on the events, check out Ascend Maryland's social pages. In addition to these grand opening events, the Company has special pop-ups planned this weekend to celebrate the opening weekend of adult-use.

Ascend Rewards Program

Ascend customers can also join the free Ascenders Club, where shopping becomes even more rewarding. Highlights include earning 1 point for every $1 spent at Ascend with bonus points for referring friends. Customers can sign up in store or online.

About AWH:

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, and Ozone Reserve branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

