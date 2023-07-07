Barclays Appoints Jack Rabun as Senior FIG Investment Banker in the US

Barclays today announced the appointment of Jack Rabun as a Managing Director and Head of Asset and Wealth Management North America within the Financial Institutions Group (FIG), based in New York.

Mr. Rabun has more than 20 years of experience advising asset and wealth management clients. Most recently he was Managing Director, Head of Asset and Wealth Management Investment Banking at Deutsche Bank. Prior to this, he held similar positions at UBS, Grail Partners, and Putnam Lovell.

“Barclays’ FIG Banking team is achieving outstanding results in what is a critical sector of focus within our Investment Banking business,” says Joel Fleck, Global Co-Head of FIG. “Jack’s appointment will strengthen our ability to provide best in class strategic advice and execution, and is further evidence of Barclays’ commitment to expand our global team of highly experienced bankers to deliver a superior value proposition for clients.”

Mr. Rabun has advised on a number of leading market transactions including advising CNO Financial in its minority stake in Rialto Capital, leading successful capital raises for Eldridge Industries and its affiliates, and financing the growth of numerous wealth management platforms. His deep industry knowledge, long-established relationships, and history of delivering whole-firm solutions will add tremendous value for clients of Barclays.

About Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank
Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank is comprised of the Investment Banking, International Corporate Banking, Global Markets and Research businesses. It provides money managers, financial institutions, governments, supranational organisations and corporate clients with services and advice for their funding, financing, strategic and risk management needs. For further information about Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank, please visit our website www.cib.barclays.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230630906022/en/

