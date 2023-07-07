Global Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend

PHOENIX, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. ( GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, has declared, under its dividend policy, a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.02483 per common share (an annualized amount of $0.29791 per share). The dividend will be payable on July 31, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on July 17, 2023.

About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 29 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ 2022 Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.

To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Company Contact:
Michael Liebman
CFO and SVP
Tel (480) 999-5104
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact

Media & ESG Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7572
Email Contact

