California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) plans to release its second-quarter 2023 financial results on July 31st after market close. The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 1st at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10179237/f985ba358a. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To participate in CRC’s conference call, either dial (877) 328-5505 (International callers please dial +1-412-317-5421) or access the webcast at www.crc.com. A digital replay of the conference call will be archived for approximately 90 days and available on the Investor Relations page at www.crc.com.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent energy and carbon management company committed to energy transition. CRC has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the US and it is focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral and technical resources for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions reducing projects.

