Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) will release Second Quarter earnings on Thursday, July 27, 2023, after the market closes. A live conference call to discuss these results will be conducted on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Live Conference Call
Domestic Toll-Free Number: +1 833-886-7786
International Toll-Free Number: + 080-0652-2435
Domestic / International Toll Number: +1 416-764-8658
Access code: 11736488
Webcast: investors.aircommunities.com

Conference Call Replay
Domestic Toll-Free Number: +1 877-674-7070
Domestic / International Toll Number: +1 416-764-8658
Passcode: 736488

The conference call replay will be available until Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Webcast Replay: investors.aircommunities.com

About AIR Communities

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (“REIT”). AIR’s portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,795 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR’s platform. For additional information, please visit aircommunities.com.

