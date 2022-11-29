FORNEBU, Norway, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 29 November 2022 by Akastor ASA (OSE: AKAST) ("Akastor") regarding the sale by Akastor of certain preference shares to Odfjell Drilling, of which USD 20 million of the USD 95.2 million purchase price was to be settled pursuant to a seller's credit arrangement with maturity date 31 July 2024. Following a recent refinancing in Odfjell Drilling, the USD 20 million seller's credit has now been fully and finally settled.

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

