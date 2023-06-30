CLEVELAND, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, prior to the opening of the market on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. At that time, a copy of the press release and information regarding Sherwin-Williams' financial condition, reportable segment results and other information will be available by clicking on this link Sherwin-Williams Press Releases, then clicking on the reference to the July 25 release.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter, and its outlook for the third quarter and full year 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Participating on the call will be Sherwin-Williams Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John Morikis, along with other senior executives.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously in the listen only mode by Issuer Direct. To listen to the webcast on the Sherwin-Williams website, click on https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/financials/quarterly-results/, then click on the webcast icon following the reference to the Q2 Webcast. The webcast will also be available at Issuer Direct's Investor Calendar website, www.investorcalendar.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at this link https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/financials/quarterly-results/ beginning approximately two hours after the call ends.

Investor Relations Contacts: Media Contact: Jim Jaye Julie Young Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Vice President, Global Corporate Communications

Eric Swanson Vice President, Investor Relations

