Pioneer Closed End Funds Required Notice to Shareholders Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image


The following closed-end funds reported sources of distribution for June and this fiscal year to date.


Distribution Period: June 2023



Ticker



Taxable Funds



Distribution Amount Per Share



HNW



Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc.



$0.0900



Ticker



Tax-Exempt Funds



Distribution Amount Per Share



MAV



Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc.



$0.0300



MHI



Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc.



$0.0325



MIO



Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc.



$0.0425



The following tables set forth estimates of the character of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: Net Investment Income; Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains; Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains or Return of Capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.



Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMER: HNW)



Percentage



Total



Percentage Make up



Make up of



Cumulative



of Total Cumulative



Current



Current



Distributions



Distributions



Distribution



Distribution



Fiscal Year to Date



Fiscal Year to Date



Net Investment Income



$0.0802



89.1%



$0.1702



94.6%



Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains



$0.0000



0.0%



$0.0000



0.0%



Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains



$0.0000



0.0%



$0.0000



0.0%



Return of Capital



$0.0098



10.9%



$0.0098



5.4%



Total per Common Share



$0.0900



100.0%



$0.1800



100.0%



Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MAV)



Percentage



Total



Percentage Make up



Make up of



Cumulative



of Total Cumulative



Current



Current



Distributions



Distributions



Distribution



Distribution



Fiscal Year to Date



Fiscal Year to Date



Net Investment Income



$0.0234



78.0%



$0.0762



80.6%



Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains



$0.0000



0.0%



$0.0000



0.0%



Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains



$0.0000



0.0%



$0.0000



0.0%



Return of Capital



$0.0066



22.0%



$0.0183



19.4%



Total per Common Share



$0.0300



100.0%



$0.0945



100.0%



Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MHI)



Percentage



Total



Percentage Make up



Make up of



Cumulative



of Total Cumulative



Current



Current



Distributions



Distributions



Distribution



Distribution



Fiscal Year to Date



Fiscal Year to Date



Net Investment Income



$0.0248



76.3%



$0.0518



79.7%



Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains



$0.0000



0.0%



$0.0000



0.0%



Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains



$0.0000



0.0%



$0.0000



0.0%



Return of Capital



$0.0077



23.7%



$0.0132



20.3%



Total per Common Share



$0.0325



100.0%



$0.0650



100.0%



Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MIO)



Percentage



Total



Percentage Make up



Make up of



Cumulative



of Total Cumulative



Current



Current



Distributions



Distributions



Distribution



Distribution



Fiscal Year to Date



Fiscal Year to Date



Net Investment Income



$0.0327



76.9%



$0.0676



79.5%



Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains



$0.0000



0.0%



$0.0000



0.0%



Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains



$0.0000



0.0%



$0.0000



0.0%



Return of Capital



$0.0098



23.1%



$0.0174



20.5%



Total per Common Share



$0.0425



100.0%



$0.0850



100.0%



Notes:

Investors should not necessarily draw any conclusions about the funds' investment performance from the amount of these distributions.


Each fund estimates that a portion of its distribution does not represent income or realized capital gains. Therefore, such portion of its distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur when some or all of the money invested in the fund is returned to the investor. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the fund's investment performance and should not be considered "yield" or "income."


The amounts and sources of distributions reported under the notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each fund's investment experience during the remainder of its respective fiscal year and may be subject to change based on tax regulations. Each fund will provide investors with a Form(s) 1099 for the calendar year that explains how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.


The funds are closed-end investment companies. The following funds trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the following symbols: MAV, MHI, and MIO; HNW trades on the NYSEAMER.


Keep in mind, distribution rates are not guaranteed. A fund’s distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in actual or projected investment income, the level of undistributed net investment income, if any, and other factors. Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. Once issued, common shares of closed-end funds are bought and sold in the open market through a stock exchange and frequently trade at prices lower than their net asset value. Net Asset Value (NAV) is total assets less total liabilities divided by the number of common shares outstanding. For performance data on Amundi US’ closed-end funds, please call 800-225-6292 or visit our closed-end pricing page.


About Amundi US

Amundi US is the US business of Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager by assets under management and ranked among the ten largest globally1. Boston is one of Amundi’s six main global investment hubs2 and offers a broad range of fixed-income, equity, and multi-asset investment solutions in close partnership with wealth management firms, distribution platforms, and institutional investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.


With our financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape. Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,4003 team members and market professionals in 36 countries3. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the Paris stock exchange, Amundi currently manages approximately $2.101 trillion of assets3.


Amundi, a Trusted Partner, working every day in the interest of our clients and society


www.amundi.com/us


Follow us on linkedin.com/company/amundi-us/ and twitter.com/amundi_us.


1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2022, based on assets under management as of 12/31/2021

2 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris, and Tokyo

3 Amundi data as of 3/31/23


Shareholder Inquiries: Please contact your financial advisor or visit www.amundi.com/us.


Amundi Distributor US, Inc., Member [url="]SIPC [/url]
60 State Street, Boston, MA 02109

©2023 Amundi Asset Management US

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230630084934r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftpView source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230630084934/en/
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.