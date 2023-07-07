Beacon Announces Four New Locations

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that it has opened new locations in Ruskin, FL, Jackson, TN, Killeen, TX and Tyler, TX, serving residential and commercial contractors and lumberyards.

The new branch in Ruskin, FL is in Hillsborough County, part of the greater Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater market. “This location adds further service for customers in our Tampa Beacon OTC® network. We are pleased to open along the Interstate 75 corridor to optimize deliveries and increase convenience for contractors needing to pick up building materials for residential and commercial projects,” commented Jack Gill, Beacon’s Regional Vice President, Florida.

Between Nashville and Memphis on Interstate 40 is Beacon’s new branch in Jackson, TN. “This city is on a growth path, and we are pleased to serve the residential and commercial contractors who are building in the market. Our product range and digital tools, like Beacon PRO+, will help make us the supplier of choice,” commented Brian Gibson, Beacon’s Regional Vice President, South Atlantic.

In Killeen, TX, we have a new branch strategically located to serve Fort Cavazos (formerly Fort Hood) and the surrounding community. “Our team has a long history of serving the government and military bases with the products and specialized services they require. We are proud to be adding this location and supporting the U.S. Army and its contractors,” commented Peter Lippert, Beacon’s Regional Vice President, Texas.

The new Tyler, TX branch is dedicated to serving lumberyard customers. “This location’s proximity to Interstate 20 is ideal for serving our eastern Texas customers. We have customized our product range, trucking routes, and staff knowledge to deliver industry-leading service in this region,” explained Clint Wade, Beacon’s National Vice President.

Beacon has opened 14 greenfields to date in 2023. The company anticipated at least 15 by the end of the year as part of its Ambition 2025 goals. Driving above-market growth via footprint expansion is an important pillar of the plan and we continue to progress as committed. Beacon has also completed four acquisitions this year.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 490 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

