41 minutes ago
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced it has hired Sarah O’Brien as its Chief Communications Officer. O’Brien is joining Rivian from Meta, where she spent more than four years as Vice President of Executive and Product Communications. O’Brien starts at Rivian today and will report directly to Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe.

Prior to Meta, O’Brien was Vice President of Communications at Tesla, where she supported the launch of Model 3, Solar Roof and Tesla’s Semi Truck. Prior to Tesla, she worked at Apple for eight years, leading communications for Apple Watch, in addition to global launches for iPhone, iPad, App Store and the iTunes Music Festival.

O’Brien is also on the board of StoryCorps, which gives people of all backgrounds and beliefs, in thousands of towns and cities in all 50 states, the chance to record interviews about their lives. The organization preserves the recordings in its archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress, the largest single collection of human voices ever gathered.

At Rivian, O’Brien will oversee the company’s communications function, which includes product, consumer, internal and corporate communications.

Sarah O’Brien, Chief Communications Officer, Rivian said:

“Rivian is still in the early chapters of its incredible story, and I’m thrilled to be able to play a role in telling the next chapters. Rivian is delivering on an ambitious mission, not only to create electric vehicles that redefine the ownership experience, but to provide its customers with real ways to get carbon out of transportation and drive real impact. By helping to tell Rivian’s stories, we hope to inspire people from across the world to explore responsibly and preserve our natural world.”

About Rivian:

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230630858353/en/

