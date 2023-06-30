Zoomlion Highlights Intelligent Products at the 3rd China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHANGSHA, China, June 30, 2023

CHANGSHA, China, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) is showcasing nine flagship products from five major categories at the 3rd China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (the "Expo") in Changsha, China, from June 29 to July 2.

WechatIMG7.jpg

During this period, more than 200 international organization officials, ambassadors to China, representatives of chambers of commerce, and business partners from 23 African countries, including Nigeria, Guinea, Mali, Uganda, and Cameroon, are visiting Zoomlion's Smart Industrial City and Lugu Industrial Park.

Themed "Common Development for a Shared Future," the Expo, combined with the factory tour, is offering an in-depth insight into Zoomlion's achievements in intelligent manufacturing and its advanced products and technologies with extensive applications in the African market. The visitors were impressed by Zoomlion's intelligent manufacturing capabilities as well as the superior quality of the products upon the tour.

As Zoomlion's market presence continues to increase in Africa, Zoomlion's construction machinery products, known for their high performance, quality, and comprehensive after-sales services, are gaining traction in the integrated African market.

Today, Zoomlion has become one of the most prominent construction and agricultural machinery exporters to the African market, with more than 10,000 units of Zoomlion equipment currently in service in Africa. The products displaying at the Expo are tailored to African working environments.

Agricultural machinery is one of the main product categories that Zoomlion exports to Africa. At the Expo, Zoomlion is highlighting its RN904 and RS1304 tractors, TE100 wheat machine with intelligent operation controls, and FH100 rice machine, that minimizes losses during reaping. The four respective products can adapt to the various working environments in Africa and have received rave reviews from local customers.

In the meantime, Zoomlion's construction machinery products are also delivering an excellent performance in Africa. The ZE245E excavator features a customized Cummins engine with a rated power of 133kW, and a new intelligent electronic control system that adapts to working conditions with one click, balancing low fuel consumption with high efficiency.

Zoomlion believes that intelligent manufacturing has the power to bring tremendous opportunities to the development of Africa, and the company committed to supporting Africa with excellent products and services, bringing more options and possibilities that will also push forward the development of global equipment manufacturing industries.

favicon.png?sn=CN47530&sd=2023-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoomlion-highlights-intelligent-products-at-the-3rd-china-africa-economic-and-trade-expo-301868026.html

SOURCE Zoomlion

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN47530&Transmission_Id=202306300921PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN47530&DateId=20230630
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.