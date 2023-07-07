Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today published its 2022 Sustainability Report. The report is an annual update on the Company’s progress against its five sustainability priorities: keeping the customer at the center, strengthening its communities, delivering on its commitment to employees, promoting inclusion and diversity, and addressing climate change.

Fifth Third has published its 2022 Sustainability Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

In addition to the 2022 Sustainability Report, Fifth Third has published indices aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative, SASB standards and Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics. The indices are published as part of the Company’s commitment to provide transparency and data aligned to industry standards for all of its stakeholders.

“It’s an honor for Fifth Third to report its progress in advancing sustainability,” said Kala Gibson, executive vice president and chief corporate responsibility officer. “We are innovative, inclusive and intentional in the development and execution of our sustainability priorities, all of which align with our purpose to improve lives and the well-being of our communities while we continue striving to be the one bank people most value and trust.”

Fifth Third’s 2022 Sustainability Report spotlights the following categories:

Customers: Fifth Third pairs a commitment to outstanding customer service with innovative and inclusive products and services that benefit lives and improve businesses. This is highlighted by the Bank’s award-winning Fifth Third Momentum ® Banking accounts and features that enable customers to get paid up to two days early and Extra Time ® to avoid overdraft fees. The Bank eliminated non-sufficient funds fees for all accounts in 2022 and Fifth Third was named to Fortune’s inaugural list of the America’s Most Innovative Companies.

