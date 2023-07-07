Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) will webcast a discussion of its second quarter earnings results on Friday, July 28, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at https://investor.churchdwight.com/ beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L’IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, ZICAM®, THERABREATH®, and HERO MIGHTY PATCH®. These 14 key brands represent approximately 85% of the Company’s product sales. For more information, visit the Company’s website.

