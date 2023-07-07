Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BioXcel” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTAI) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 29, 2023, BioXcel disclosed that it is conducting an investigation into protocol adherence and data integrity at the principal investigator’s trial site in connection with the Company’s TRANQUILITY II clinical trial. BioXcel warned that developments relating to its TRANQUILITY II Phase 3 trial may also “impact the timing of the Company’s development plans for, and prospects for regulatory approval” of its Alzheimer’s drug, BXCL501.

On this news, BioXcel’s stock price fell $11.28, or 63.8%, to close at $6.39 per share on June 29, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased BioXcel securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

