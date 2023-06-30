HOKA® Introduces the Mach X: Tuned for Training, Ready for Race Day

GOLETA, Calif., June 30, 2023

A Plated Tempo Shoe for You to Fly Further, Faster

GOLETA, Calif., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOKA®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), is proud to introduce the Mach X, a boundary-pushing new addition to the award-winning Mach franchise. The Mach X is a high-speed plated road shoe designed to deliver revolutionary performance for everyday speed. This adaptable trainer is comfortable enough for those looking for a plated daily trainer and fast enough for those seeking a race-ready style.

Responding to the demands of HOKA athletes, who sought a plated solution to elevate their mid-week workouts and uptempo sessions, the Mach X combines the signature comfort and support of the Mach franchise with a propulsive Pebax® plate. The result is a pace-pushing trainer that provides high-rebound cushioning, responsiveness for that race-day-ready-feel, and the durability needed for consistent mileage without compromising the body.

"The Mach X stands out as a high performance tempo shoe with outstanding rebound for runners aiming to match the speed of our competitive athletes," said Colin Ingram, Vice President of Product at HOKA. "We're proud to present a daily trainer that's soft and snappy, delivering the quintessential HOKA ride. The Mach X is perfect for those looking to hit the ground running, quite literally."

Run Like Race Day All Day

Through meticulous testing, the Mach X offers a sharper, faster feel compared to HOKA's non-plated styles. The midsole's Pebax® propulsion plate, paired with advanced foam compounds, provides just the right balance of propulsion and stability for daily use. The key component in the midsole, PEBA foam, provides more bounce while a slightly firmer bottom midsole creates more predictability than a racing shoe; making it a perfect trainer for challenging efforts outside of race settings.

To ensure durability and traction, the Mach X features more extended outsole coverage, supporting the innovative midsole technology. The upper design incorporates a gusseted tongue and creel jacquard construction, providing a sleek and speed-enabled fit. The lightweight breathability and comfortable details make the Mach X reliable for longer efforts.

Available for an MSRP of $180, the Mach X weighs in at 9.4 ounces for a men's size 10 and 8.0 ounces for a women's size 8, with a stack height of 39mm / 34mm for men and 37mm / 32mm for women.

The Mach X is available for purchase today at HOKA.com and at authorized HOKA dealers worldwide.

