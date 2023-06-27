On June 27, 2023, Laura Schneider, Chief Human Resources Officer of Core & Main Inc ( CNM, Financial), sold 49,904 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at the company over the past year.

Laura Schneider is a key executive at Core & Main Inc, a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drain and fire protection products in the United States. With over 275 locations nationwide, the company provides municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors with local access to a broad array of products and services. Schneider, as the Chief Human Resources Officer, plays a crucial role in managing the company's workforce and aligning the HR strategy with the company's overall business plan.

Over the past year, Schneider has sold a total of 250,000 shares of Core & Main Inc and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 49,904 shares is a continuation of this trend.

The insider transaction history for Core & Main Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling. Over the past year, there have been 29 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects.

On the day of Schneider's recent sale, shares of Core & Main Inc were trading at $30.03, giving the company a market cap of $5.17 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 14.62, which is higher than the industry median of 12.25 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently trading at a premium compared to its peers but is undervalued based on its own historical standards.

The relationship between insider selling and stock price can be complex. While insider selling can sometimes be a bearish signal, it's important to note that executives sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning needs. Therefore, while the trend of insider selling at Core & Main Inc is worth noting, it should not be the sole factor in an investment decision.

Investors should also consider the company's financial performance, industry trends, and other relevant factors. As always, it's recommended to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.