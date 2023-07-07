TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) announced today that it will host its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The conference call will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern Time and will follow the Company’s release of second quarter 2023 earnings results at 8 a.m. that day.

To participate on the earnings conference call, please dial: (877) 407-0890 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (201) 389-0918 (outside the U.S. and Canada) and ask to be connected to the TriMas second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast via TriMas’ website at www.trimascorp.com, under the “Investors” section, with an accompanying slide presentation.

If you are unable to participate during the live teleconference, a replay of the conference call will be available beginning July 27 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time through August 8 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial: (877) 660-6853 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (201) 612-7415 (outside the U.S. and Canada) and use meeting ID 13739841 to access or visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About TriMas

TriMas designs and manufactures a diverse set of products primarily for the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets, through its TriMas Packaging, TriMas Aerospace and Specialty Products groups. Our approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 13 countries provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230630837147/en/