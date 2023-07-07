Tekla Life Sciences Investors Paid Distribution

Article's Main Image

On June 30, 2023, Tekla Life Sciences Investors paid a distribution of $0.32 per share. It is currently estimated that this distribution is derived from return of capital or other capital source. The composition of this and subsequent distributions may vary from quarter to quarter because it may be materially impacted by future realized gains and losses on securities. The aggregate of the net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities and net realized gains on sale of securities is $67,628,377, of which $60,437,904 represents net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, paid on June 30, 2023, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all the money that you have invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Current
Distribution

Percentage Breakdown of
Current Distribution

Total Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year to Date1

Percentage Breakdown of
the Total Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year to Date1

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0%

$0.0000

0%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

$0.0000

0%

$0.0000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

$0.0000

0%

$0.0000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

$0.3200

100%

$0.9600

100%

TOTAL (per common share):

$0.3200

100%

$0.9600

100%

The table below includes information relating to the Fund’s performance based on its NAV for certain periods.

Average annual return at NAV for the period from April 30, 2018 through April 30, 2023

5.66%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2023

7.86%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 20232

9.89%

Cumulative fiscal year-to-date distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 20231

5.90%

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s managed distribution policy.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this press release are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL) is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry.

Tekla Capital Management LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser, is a Boston, MA based healthcare-focused investment manager with approximately $3 billion of net assets under management as of March 31, 2023. Tekla also serves as investment adviser to Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE: HQH), Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE: THQ) and Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW), closed-end funds that invest in companies in the healthcare and life sciences industries. Information regarding the Funds and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at [email protected] or call (877) 855-3434 if you have any questions regarding HQL.

  1. The Fund’s current fiscal year began on October 1, 2022.
  2. Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV and includes all distributions and assumes the reinvestment of those distributions for the period of September 30, 2022 through April 30, 2023.

