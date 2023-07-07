Truxton Named 13th Top Community Bank in U.S. by American Banker

  • Honored for 3-year return on average equity
  • Recognized as a top bank for the eleventh year in a row
  • Top-ranked bank in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), a financial holding company and the parent of Truxton Trust Company, announced that it has been recognized by American Banker as one of the top 200 best performing community banks in the nation. Truxton Corporation has earned this recognition for eleven consecutive years and is the only bank with a Nashville headquarters and the highest-ranked bank based in Tennessee to make the list this year.

American Banker’s annual ranking of publicly traded banks with less than $2 billion of assets is determined by return on average equity across three years. Truxton Corporation ranked 13th, with a 3-year return on average equity (ROAE) of 18.9 percent for the period ending December 31, 2022.

Tom Stumb, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Historically, return on equity has been the most revered measurement of any bank’s financial performance. Truxton’s consistent profitability growth is a testament to the exceptional service we provide to clients and the consistent performance of our talented and dedicated employees.” Austin Branstetter, Chief Financial Officer, added, “In 2022, we earned a 22.4% return on average equity, our highest annual return yet. We continue to strive for high long-term returns through careful capital management.”

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, capital markets, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations
Austin Branstetter
615-250-0783
[email protected]		Media Relations
Swan Burrus
615-250-0773
[email protected]
