VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Tectonic Metals Inc. ( TSXV:TECT , Financial) ("Tectonic" or the "Company") a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing district-scale projects in politically stable jurisdictions, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Market Climber Inc. ("MCI") for investor relations services, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

In accordance with TSXV Corporate Finance Policy 3.4 (Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities), MCI has been engaged to enhance the capital market's awareness and understanding of Tectonic through a comprehensive corporate communication and investor relations program. The services include the enhancement of corporate marketing materials, investor targeting, investor engagement through select channels, relationship management, and other strategic capital market advisory.

"As we move towards identifying, discovering and delineating more gold mineralization at Flat, and more specifically, Chicken Mountain, we have engaged MCI to enhance the market's understanding of the potential of this intrusive complex where all 55 drill holes to-date have intersected gold," said Tony Reda, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tectonic. "Preliminary metallurgical analysis to-date has demonstrated rapid leach kinetics and gold recoveries averaging 95%. This, combined with gold intersections at or near surface, suggest Chicken Mountain could represent an open pit, heap leach opportunity. Given the critical milestones anticipated for 2023, now is the right time to enhance our engagement with the capital markets."

MCI is an award-winning investor relations firm with an extensive track record of unlocking value through a comprehensive approach to investor relations. By helping clients be clear with their message, compelling with their marketing materials, and connected to the capital markets, MCI has consistently improved its clients' engagement with the street. This enhanced engagement has led to numerous IR awards including IR Magazine's 2022 award for Best Investor Relations. MCI has served clients on every major North American exchange, across a wide range of industries, with enterprise values from under $10 million to more than $10 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company has agreed to engage MCI on a month-to-month basis effective today for CA$10,000 per month, plus applicable taxes and reasonable expenses. At the time of this announcement, neither MCI nor its principals have any direct or indirect interest in Tectonic securities.

About Tectonic Metals Inc. ("Tectonic" or the "Company")

Tectonic brings a highly disciplined capital allocation and development process to mineral exploration. By consistently limiting their focus to tier 1 opportunities that fit their formula for mine economics, and de-risking projects upfront, the team has established a tremendous track record of success. Members of the Tectonic team have been directly involved in identifying and monetizing several significant gold discoveries throughout N. America that have created a tremendous amount of value for shareholders and stakeholders.

Tectonic is currently assessing the Flat Gold Project in partnership with Doyon Limited, one of Alaska's largest native regional corporations and a significant Tectonic investor. Flat is home to Chicken Mountain, which is credited as the source of 1.4 million ounces of historic placer gold production. Tectonic is currently evaluating this target, which features a four-kilometer gold in-soil anomaly and 55 historic drill holes, all of which hit and 25 of which ended in gold mineralization. Preliminary metallurgical analysis to-date has demonstrated rapid leach kinetics and gold recoveries averaging 95%. This, combined with gold intersections at or near surface, suggest Chicken Mountain could represent an open pit, heap leach opportunity. Chicken Mountain is part of a larger geophysical anomaly that appears to represent a 70 square kilometer intrusion related gold system that incorporates the additional targets of Golden Apex and Chicken Mountain East.

To learn more about Tectonic, please click here.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Tom McMillan, Investor Relations, at toll-free 1.888.685.8558 or by email at [email protected].

