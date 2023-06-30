Steel Dynamics Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 30, 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD), one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, today announced it intends to release Second Quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The teleconference is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday July 20, 2023 and will be hosted by Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Theresa E. Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please dial +1.973.528.0011 at least ten minutes before the start time and reference the Steel Dynamics Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. The teleconference can also be accessed (in listen-only mode) by visiting the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com. Webcast participants are encouraged to log in prior to the 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time start to ensure connection before the beginning of the call. An audio replay version of the teleconference can be accessed by dialing +1.919.882.2331 and entering conference ID number 48651. The audio replay link will be available on the company's website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on July 26, 2023. An MP3 file of the event will be available on the company's website that can be accessed for online replay or download.

