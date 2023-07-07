Agile Therapeutics Expects Its Innovative Once-A-Week Birth Control Patch To Drive Revenues Of $25-30 Million In 2023 - What Is The Hype All About?

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Women are itching for more birth control options that cater to their unique needs and preferences. While traditional forms of birth control - such as the pill and condoms - have been reliable options for many years, they don't satisfy everyone. For example, a recent study showed that of the top 100 most viewed TikToks tagged #IUDs, 37.8% had a negative tone and 27.6% had a distrust of healthcare professionals. Women, especially younger women, are less willing to engage with birth control that does not meet their lifestyle needs and healthcare concerns.screenshot%202023-06-30%20at%205.58.23%20pm.png

Women are seeking more diverse options that offer greater flexibility, convenience and effectiveness. Flexibility is a big point for lots of women, especially among Gen Z. And Big Pharma is no longer making significant contributions to the industry, with low spending on research and development of new methods of birth control. It is clear that people want birth control options that fit their lifestyles, and with the growing demand for more diverse birth control options, the industry is seeing a surge of innovation by new players entering the market.

One of these players is Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX), which has created an innovative birth control product on the market called Twirla® (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system. Twirla is a weekly hormonal birth control patch for women that boasts a relatively low dose of estrogen. Agile Therapeutics spent years working with the FDA to get its product on the market, and it already seems to be poised to make a big splash in the contraceptive market. For women with a body mass index of less than 30 kg/m2 who struggle to remember to take a daily pill and want a low dose of estrogen, a weekly patch could be a great option.

Currently, Twirla's primary consumer target is 18-to-24-year-old women and geotargeted in California, Texas, Florida, Illinois and New York - reaching out to approximately 5.7 million women. Twirla is really highlighting the need for flexible and realistic portrayals of birth control with their latest marketing pushes, including their most recent commercial.

The company's commercial plan for 2023 will help set Twirla up in both retail and non-retail channels in key states. It will also focus on telemedicine through its collaboration with Nurx, a telehealth network with more than 1 million patients. The company expects 2023 will bring in $25-30 million in revenue largely due to Twirla.

Smaller contraceptive companies seem to be committed to driving innovation in the industry by focusing on the individual health concerns of women and providing them with a wide range of safe, effective, and affordable birth control options. Products like Twirla are disrupting an archaic industry. Twirla certainly seems well-placed to give women another option that empowers them to take control of their reproductive health. As the industry continues to evolve, the role of players like Agile Therapeutics will be vital in ensuring that women have access to a broad range of birth control options that meet their unique needs and preferences.

Featured photo by Vonecia Carswell on Unsplash.

Contact:

Matt Riley - Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE: Agile Therapeutics, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764889/Agile-Therapeutics-Expects-Its-Innovative-Once-A-Week-Birth-Control-Patch-To-Drive-Revenues-Of-25-30-Million-In-2023--What-Is-The-Hype-All-About

img.ashx?id=764889
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.